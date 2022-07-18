The Oppo Reno 8 series reaches the Indian market with some noteworthy changes
Oppo has finally brought its latest Reno series devices — the Reno 8 and the Reno 8 Pro — to the Indian market. We got our first look at the devices earlier this year in May, after which the company launched the phones in China. Now, Oppo has launched the devices in India, but the premium mid-rangers come with some noteworthy changes.
The regular Oppo Reno 8 is a MediaTek Dimensity 1300-powered smartphone, featuring a 90Hz AMOLED display, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, and a triple camera setup on the back. On the other hand, the Pro model features the Dimensity 8100-MAX chip, a 120Hz AMOLED display, 12GB RAM, 256GB storage, and a triple camera setup with Oppo’s in-house MariSilicon X image processing chip.
As you can probably tell, the Reno 8 series launched in India isn’t exactly the same as the Reno 8 series that debuted in China earlier this year. Check out the table below for a quick rundown of the updated specifications.
OPPO Reno 8 series: Specifications
|Specification
|Oppo Reno 8 Pro
|Oppo Reno 8
|Dimensions & Weight
|
|
|Display
|
|
|SoC
|
|MediaTek Dimensity 1300
|RAM & Storage
|
|
|Battery & Charging
|
|
|Security
|In-display fingerprint sensor
|In-display fingerprint sensor
|Rear Camera(s)
|
|
|Front Camera(s)
|32MP Sony IMX709, auto-focus
|32MP Sony IMX709, auto-focus
|Port(s)
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|Audio
|–
|–
|Connectivity
|
|
|Software
|ColorOS 12.1 based on Android 12
|ColorOS 12.1 based on Android 12
|Colors
|
|
Oppo Reno 8 Pro
The Reno 8 Pro is the premium model in Oppo’s latest Reno lineup. It packs MediaTek’s Dimensity 8100-Max chip, a 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, and triple cameras with a dedicated Marisilicon X imaging NPU. The device features 12GB RAM, 256GB storage, an in-display fingerprint scanner, a 32MP Sony IMX709 selfie shooter, and a 4,500mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging support.
In contrast, the Chinese variant of the Reno 8 Pro is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1-based device with the same design and some other minor changes. Like the Chinese variant, though, the Indian Reno 8 Pro runs ColorOS 12.1 based on Android 12 out of the box.
Oppo Reno 8
The vanilla Reno 8 is slightly more affordable and it packs MediaTek’s Dimensity 1300 chip, a 6.43-inch 90Hz AMOLED display, and triple cameras but without the Marisilicon X chip. The device features 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, an in-display fingerprint scanner, a 32MP Sony IMX709 selfie shooter, and a 4,500mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging support.
The vanilla Reno 8 model launched in India is the same as the one that debuted in China earlier this year. It features the same display, SoC, and camera hardware. We sincerely wish Oppo did the same with the Pro variant because of the dearth of Snapdragon 7 Gen 1-powered devices.
Pricing & Availability
The Oppo Reno 8 Pro will go on sale in India starting July 19, while the non-Pro variant will go on sale starting July 25. The regular Reno 8 will be available in two colors, Shimmer Gold and Shimmer Black, while the Pro model will be available in Glazed Green and Glazed Black colorways. The devices are priced at:
- Oppo Reno 8: ₹29,999 (~$375)
- Oppo Reno 8 Pro: ₹45,999 (~$575)
What do you think of the new Oppo Reno 8 series? Should the company have offered the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chip on the international Reno 8 Pro? Let us know in the comments section below.