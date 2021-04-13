OPPO opens up Android 11 betas for OPPO Reno Z and OPPO A73 5G

After rolling out stable ColorOS 11 updates for the OPPO Reno 2 Z and the OPPO A91 last week, OPPO has now expanded its Android 11 beta program and added two new devices to the roster: the OPPO Reno Z and the OPPO A73 5G.

The Chinese OEM is inviting OPPO Reno Z and OPPO A73 5G owners in select regions to test drive the ColorOS 11 update based on Android 11. Interested users will have to enroll their device in the beta program through the Software Update Application channel. To do so, head to Settings > Software Update > tap on the gear icon in the top right corner > select Trial Version > select Beta > fill in your details and hit Apply Now button. Once your application gets accepted, you’ll receive the ColorOS 11 beta build via OTA. Keep in mind that the beta program has limited seats, so you might want to hurry.

ColorOS 11 brings many exciting changes to the table, including new theming options, improvements to Always on Display, new customizations for the default launcher, Google Lens integration into Smart Sidebar, Flex Drop, Super Power Saving mode, improved dark mode, and a whole lot more.

For now, ColorOS 11 beta for the aforementioned devices has gone live in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. Moreover, Australian OPPO A73 5G units are also eligible to participate in the beta initiative. According to OPPO, the beta program should be making its way soon to other markets. The company hasn’t shared any concrete timeline for a stable rollout, but hopefully, users won’t have to wait too long.

If you come across any bugs or have suggestions that you want to share with the development team, you can submit them using the Feedback app. For more information, take a look at OPPO’s official announcement post for the Reno Z here, and for the A73 5G here.