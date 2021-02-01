The Phone that Glows – OPPO Reno5 Pro Review [XDA TV]
February 1, 2021 1:00pm

The Phone that Glows – OPPO Reno5 Pro Review [XDA TV]

In a world of smartphones that look increasingly alike, OPPO aims to make a device that stands out, with a glow-in-the-dark design. The OPPO Reno5 Pro is the company’s first big launch of 2021. Along with the new phone comes an updated OS in the form of ColorOS 11.1 This latest update features several new functions that we were able to show off in our video review below.

OPPO Reno5 ProSpecs
Chipset Mediatek MT6889Z Dimensity 1000+
RAM8/12GB
Storage128/256GB
Display1080x2400p, Super AMOLED, 90Hz, HDR10+
Main Camera64+8+2+2MP
Selfie Camera32MP
Battery4350mAh
OSColorOS 11.1

While the phone is packed with some impressive specs, one of the most noticeable features is the fact that this phone glows once the lights go out. The glass around the back of the camera, as well as the bottom edge of the phone, will glow in dark environments. Our review video of this device shows this feature in action.

This phone is a strong start to 2021 for OPPO. It’s a nice balance of performance and design, with ColorOS 11.1 having a large focus on personalization. These are some of the best features you’ll find in ColorOS 11.1:

Customizable Always-on Display

Create your own design to show on the display of your phone. Choose what kind of clock, text, and images you want to be shown. Then package it all together for the perfect always-on-display setup.

FlexDrop

Shrink the app you’re using into a floating or mini window, so you can monitor it while using other apps

Gamer Mode

Gamer Mode lets you temporarily stop incoming notifications and other interruptions, so you can focus on winning your game.

There are many for features to explore in ColorOS 11.1 on the OPPO Reno5 Pro. So check out our full review video for more.

We thank OPPO for sponsoring this post. Our sponsors help us pay for the many costs associated with running XDA, including server costs, full time developers, news writers, and much more. While you might see sponsored content (which will always be labeled as such) alongside Portal content, the Portal team is in no way responsible for these posts. Sponsored content, advertising and XDA Depot are managed by a separate team entirely. XDA will never compromise its journalistic integrity by accepting money to write favorably about a company, or alter our opinions or views in any way. Our opinion cannot be bought.

About author

Team XDA
Team XDA

XDA-Developers was established in 2003, back in the days of the Personal Digital Assistant, or "PDA".