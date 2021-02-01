The Phone that Glows – OPPO Reno5 Pro Review [XDA TV]

In a world of smartphones that look increasingly alike, OPPO aims to make a device that stands out, with a glow-in-the-dark design. The OPPO Reno5 Pro is the company’s first big launch of 2021. Along with the new phone comes an updated OS in the form of ColorOS 11.1 This latest update features several new functions that we were able to show off in our video review below.

OPPO Reno5 Pro Specs Chipset Mediatek MT6889Z Dimensity 1000+ RAM 8/12GB Storage 128/256GB Display 1080x2400p, Super AMOLED, 90Hz, HDR10+ Main Camera 64+8+2+2MP Selfie Camera 32MP Battery 4350mAh OS ColorOS 11.1

While the phone is packed with some impressive specs, one of the most noticeable features is the fact that this phone glows once the lights go out. The glass around the back of the camera, as well as the bottom edge of the phone, will glow in dark environments. Our review video of this device shows this feature in action.

This phone is a strong start to 2021 for OPPO. It’s a nice balance of performance and design, with ColorOS 11.1 having a large focus on personalization. These are some of the best features you’ll find in ColorOS 11.1:

Customizable Always-on Display

Create your own design to show on the display of your phone. Choose what kind of clock, text, and images you want to be shown. Then package it all together for the perfect always-on-display setup.

FlexDrop

Shrink the app you’re using into a floating or mini window, so you can monitor it while using other apps

Gamer Mode

Gamer Mode lets you temporarily stop incoming notifications and other interruptions, so you can focus on winning your game.

There are many for features to explore in ColorOS 11.1 on the OPPO Reno5 Pro. So check out our full review video for more.