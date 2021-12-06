OPPO shares exact ColorOS 12 stable/beta release dates for some devices

OPPO first showcased ColorOS 12 based on Android 12 in China back in September. The company then rolled out the first beta build to Find X3 Pro users in Indonesia and Malaysia in early October. Shortly thereafter, OPPO shared the release timeline for several more devices, including the Reno 6 series, the Reno 5 series, the Find X2 series, etc. But the release timeline didn’t include exact dates for the rollout. OPPO has now shared more details about the ColorOS 12 beta rollout in India, highlighting specific rollout dates for the Find X2, Reno 6 series, F19 Pro+, A74 5G, and more.

In a recent press release, OPPO revealed that it will start rolling out ColorOS 12 betas based on Android 12 to the OPPO F19 Pro+ and the Reno 5 Pro 5G in India on December 10. The beta build will also roll out to the OPPO A74 5G starting December 28. In addition, the company has announced that it will start rolling out the stable release to the Find X2 on December 20, the Reno 6 Pro 5G and Reno 6 Pro 5G Diwali Edition on December 22, and the vanilla Reno 6 5G on December 28.

OPPO notes that the ColorOS 12 update for the devices mentioned above will start rolling out in batches on the given dates. So you might have to wait for a few days if you don’t receive the update on the first day. If the update notification doesn’t pop up automatically on your phone, you can manually check for it by heading over to the Software Update section in device settings and tapping on the cog icon in the top-right corner.

At the moment, OPPO hasn’t shared a similar release timeline for other regions. But we expect the company to release more information in the coming days. Until then, you can learn more about ColorOS 12 and all the new features included in the release by checking out our hands-on preview of the software.