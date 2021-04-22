OPPO’s Smart Tag with UWB support leaks ahead of launch

Smart Tags seem to be the in-thing for smartphone OEMs in 2021. A couple of OEMs, including Samsung and Apple, have already launched their versions of the nifty little device, and a new leak suggests that OPPO may also be planning to jump on the trend soon.

Weibo leaker Digital Chat Station has shared the following images of OPPO’s upcoming smart tag, which give us a good look at its design and highlight some of its specifications. As you can see, the puck-shaped smart tag looks a lot like Apple’s AirTag, but it features some key differences. For starters, the smart tag houses a USB Type-C port on the edge, which suggests that OPPO’s solution will include a rechargeable battery, unlike Apple’s offering. This makes the OPPO smart tag more environment-friendly than AirTags, which includes a user-replaceable button cell.

The second image reveals that the OPPO Smart Tag will include ultra wide band (UWB) support, unlike Samsung’s entry-level Galaxy SmartTag. Thanks to the UWB support, the smart tag should be able to provide more accurate tracking information than the Bluetooth-only Galaxy Smart Tag. As of now, we have no further information about OPPO’s smart tag or its features. OPPO hasn’t shared any launch details for the smart tag either, but we expect to learn more in the coming weeks. We’ll update this post as soon as OPPO releases an official statement about its smart tag.

What’s your take on these new smart tags from smartphone OEMs? Are you planning to get one for yourself or are you already invested in the Tile ecosystem? Let us know in the comments section below.