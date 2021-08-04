OPPO teases its next-gen under-display camera will be less distracting and take better photos

OPPO today showcased its third-gen under-display camera solution, which could make its way to a commercial smartphone soon. The new under-display camera builds upon the groundwork OPPO laid out with the previous models and promises better selfie camera performance and distraction-free viewing.

OPPO was one of the first smartphone OEMs to showcase its under-display camera technology back in 2019. But while other manufacturers have already brought their under-display camera solution to the market, OPPO is yet to launch a phone with an under-display selfie camera. That might change soon, as OPPO’s new third-gen solution looks more promising.

Prototype phone with OPPP’s next-gen USC

OPPO’s latest under-display camera uses several innovative technologies to overcome the hurdles faced by other manufacturers. The company notes that its next-gen USC (under-screen camera) tech “slightly shrinks the size of each pixel without decreasing the number of pixels to ensure a 400-PPI high-quality display even in the camera area.” It also uses transparent screen wiring that’s 50% the width of traditional wiring to offer a better visual experience.

Smaller pixels over the under-screen camera

Furthermore, the new USC solution features one pixel circuit to drive each pixel, which gives precise control over the screen’s chromaticity and brightness with a deviation of just 2%. This ensures that users cannot see any brightness or color difference between the part of the screen in front of the camera and the rest of it. The 1-to-1 pixel architecture, along with an anti-burn-in algorithm, also increases the screen’s lifespan by 50% compared to the previous solution.

On top of the enhancements to the screen in front of the camera, OPPO’s next-gen USC also uses proprietary AI algorithms to improve the quality of images captured by the camera. The AI diffraction reduction, AWB, and HDR algorithms ensure that the images captured by the under-display camera are better than those captured by the previous solution.

At the moment, OPPO hasn’t shared any plans of bringing its next-gen under-display camera to a production smartphone. But since the new solution successfully solves some of the key issues faced in the previous iterations, the company might include it on a production smartphone soon. We’ll make sure to let you know as soon as that happens.