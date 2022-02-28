Oppo is testing 240W wired fast charging, because why not

Fast charging has come a long way in just a few short years. It wasn’t too long ago that 45W wired charging in a smartphone seemed impressive, and now some phones (like the iQOO 9 Pro) are reaching 120W charging or higher. Oppo announced on Monday that it is now testing 240W charging, though it’s unclear when (of if) the technology will show up in real devices.

Oppo is showing off a 240W “Super VOOC” charging system at Mobile World Congress 2022, which is currently being held in Barcelona, Spain. The company claims it can deliver 100% battery capacity “in just nine minutes,” and 50% capacity in 3.5 minutes, though the battery size of the phone was not mentioned.

We’re speeding up fast charging. ⚡️

OPPO 240W #SUPERVOOC Flash Charge delivers 100% battery in just 9 minutes, for record-breaking, industry-leading speed. 🚀 #OPPOxMWC22 pic.twitter.com/gPDurHh1Qg — OPPO (@oppo) February 28, 2022

Oppo just announced 150W “Super VOCC” charging technology at Mobile World Congress, which is supposedly capable of charging a 4,500mAh battery to 50% in five minutes, and all the way to 100% in 15 minutes. While the experimental 240W charging technology is still in development, Oppo says 150W Super VOCC will debut on a OnePlus smartphone sometime in the second quarter of 2022.

Faster charging speeds usually mean higher battery temperatures and reduced battery health, so it will be interesting to see how Oppo addresses those problems with 240W charging. The company’s 150W Super VOCC uses a proprietary “Battery Health Engine” to improve battery longevity, and as with most fast charging implementations, the speed is reduced if the device is actively being used to prevent overheating.

We’ll have to wait and see if 240W charging becomes a reality, or if it just becomes another tech demo that never quite shows up in real world products, such as the many attempts at over-the-air charging.

Featured image: Oppo Reno 6 Pro