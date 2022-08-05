Here’s our first look at the upcoming Oppo Watch 3 series

Qualcomm recently unveiled the Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 and Snapdragon W5 Plus Gen 1 chips for next-gen wearables. Following the announcement, the company confirmed that the new chips would hit the market with upcoming smartwatches from Oppo and Mobvoi. While Mobvoi did not reveal the name of its Snapdragon W5 Plus Gen 1-powered smartwatch, Oppo said that the non-Plus variant would debut with the Oppo Watch 3 series in August.

Although Oppo is yet to reveal more details about the upcoming lineup, renowned leaker Evan Blass has shared renders and live images of the smartwatches ahead of the launch. The renders give us our first look at the Oppo Watch 3 series, showcasing the updated design in two new colorways.

OPPO Watch 3 series pic.twitter.com/mQOYMEliYo — Evan Blass (@evleaks) August 5, 2022

As you can see in the attached images, the Oppo Watch 3 series features a rectangular display like its predecessor. However, the chassis and display appear to have a slight curve. In addition, the smartwatch now has a crown on the right edge alongside a button, unlike the older models that only featured buttons.

The watch face showcased in these images also reveals some details about the Oppo Watch 3 series, suggesting that it might offer temperature monitoring along with the usual array of fitness tracking features. The leaked renders showcase the Oppo Watch 3 series in two colorways — black and silver. But previous leaks suggest that Oppo will offer the smartwatch in a few more color options.

Update:

OWW211 Auster

FF514F4E Platinum Black (铂黑)

FF7D3A0A Desert Brown (漠棕)

OWW212 Altron

FF424242 Platinum Black (铂黑)

FFA69B8E Feather Gold (羽金)

OWW213 Altron SE (Altron 2)

FF404040 Space Gray (太空灰)

FFF7F7F7 Misty Purple (薄雾紫)#Leak https://t.co/5mtR9BB8QW — MlgmXyysd🐱💕 (@realMlgmXyysd) July 20, 2022

According to XDA Recognized Developer mlgmxyysd, the Oppo Watch 3 series will include three models codenamed Auster, Altron, and Altron SE. Oppo will offer two color variants for each model: Platinum Black and Desert Brown for Auster, Platinum Black and Feather Gold for Altron, and Space Gray and Misty Purple for Altron SE.

Further evidence spotted in the firmware for the upcoming smartwatches reveals that the entire Oppo Watch 3 lineup will feature an Ambiq Apollo 4 Plus SoC and ECG monitoring support. A separate leak from tipster Digital Chat Station suggests that Oppo could unveil its next-gen smartwatch lineup in China on August 10.

What do you think of the Oppo Watch 3 series? Would you pick it over the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series? Let us know in the comments section below.

Featured image: Oppo Watch 3 series render via Evan Blass