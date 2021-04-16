You can now use the OPPO Watch and Band with iOS devices; sync data with Apple Health

OPPO Watch and OPPO Band users can now use their devices with iPhones and iPads as OPPO’s HeyTap Health companion app is now available on the Apple App Store. The companion app records and visualizes fitness tracking data collected by OPPO’s smart wearables, offers customization options, and even syncs with Apple Health.

iPhone and iPad users can download the HeyTap Health app by following this link and use their OPPO wearables with iOS devices. You can use the app to track SpO2 data collected by the OPPO Band, keep a check on your sleep schedule and quality, track your heart rate 24×7, and stay on top of your daily activity goals. Furthermore, the app enables notification support on iOS devices, which will let you check your iPhone/iPad notifications right on your wrist.

The HeyTap Health app also lets you customize your OPPO Watch and OPPO Band’s watch faces, personalize your workout and health settings, and synchronize your fitness tracking data with Apple Health. You can also manage your Watch and Band settings right on the app. The app includes support for 12 workout modes, including running, walking, cycling, swimming, badminton, cricket, yoga, and more. Additionally, the app offers gesture control customizations for the OPPO Watch.

The HeyTap Health iOS rollout comes almost a year after OPPO first unveiled the Snapdragon 2500-powered OPPO Watch in China. The watch and OPPO’s fitness tracker, the OPPO Band, have since made their way to several markets worldwide. However, the devices have been limited to the Android ecosystem so far. Now, thanks to the iOS app release, OPPO Watch and OPPO Band users will finally be able to use their smartwatches with iPhones and iPads.