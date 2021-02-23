OPPO’s Wireless Air Charging tech will let you charge your devices over-the-air

At MWC Shanghai, OPPO launched its flash charging project: The Flash Initiative. As part of this project, other companies can license OPPO’s proprietary VOOC fast charging technology and incorporate it into their own products. Along with the flash charging project, the company demoed a new wireless charging tech at the event, called Wireless Air Charging.

OPPO showcased the new Wireless Air Charging tech in a short video using its innovative rollable concept smartphone, the OPPO X 2021. The video shows the OPPO X 2021 charging wirelessly while kept on what seems to be a normal wireless charging mat. However, as you’d expect, the wireless charging mat in the video isn’t all that ordinary, as it keeps charging the phone even when the device is lifted a couple of inches above the surface.

The video further demonstrates how OPPO’s new Wireless Air Charging tech will let you charge your phone while using it a few inches above the innovative wireless charging mat. As of now, the company hasn’t shared any details about this new wireless charging technology, but we expect to learn more in the coming days.

It’s worth noting that OPPO isn’t the first smartphone OEM to demonstrate such a remote wireless charging solution. That title goes to Xiaomi, who showcased its Mi Air Charge technology earlier this year in January. Unlike OPPO, Xiaomi has released a few key details about its remote wireless charging solution, claiming that it’s capable of delivering 5W of power to a single device over a distance of a couple of meters.

Xiaomi’s solution uses a “self-developed isolated charging pile,” which features 5 phase interference antennas that can accurately determine a phone’s position and transmit power to it via a phase control array composed of 144 antennas. The phase control array directionally transmits millimeter-wide waves through beamforming, and the receiving device requires specialized hardware to convert the millimeter-wide wave signal into electrical energy. Additionally, Motorola has also demonstrated a similar contactless wireless charging technology, but the company hasn’t released any details about it so far.

We’ll update this post as soon as we learn more technical details about OPPO’s Wireless Air Charging solution.