Finding the right ambient sound app is a tedious process, as most of these types of apps are littered with low-quality sounds, ads, and bad UIs. Those of us that rely on nature sound loops, white noise, or ASMR tend to find ourselves with a collection of different apps to serve these purposes. OPPO users get access to an exclusive app called O Relax, which is the last ambient sound app that you’ll ever need. Packed with high-quality audio and customizable experiences, you’ll be able to immerse yourself in a calming experience that can help you relax.

It’s important to take a few minutes each day to destress and block out the chaos of life. Your phone can now be your private meditation space with O Relax, which is included for free in ColorOS 12.1. The OPPO Find X5 Pro, along with most other OPPO devices gives you access to this amazing sanctuary app.

Listen

The listen mode gives you access to a massive selection of different audio files, which you can add to your scene and fine-tune the volume levels. Start from presets that include ambient sounds, music, colored noise, or special collaboration projects with different themes.

The ambient sounds are a great way to create your own audio environment to help you fall asleep, relax, or meditate. If you want to drown out noise pollution from LEDs, appliances, or any sort of electronic device, try the different colored noises. The pink noise is perfect for canceling out the hum of LED noise, which is often annoying to people with sensitive ears.

When you create your own ambient paradise, you can use sounds from nature, life, cities, ASMR, and more. As you discover new sounds, they are downloaded and stored locally for playback without an internet connection. You can use this feature to queue up some custom sounds before getting on a plane, and then drown out the noise of the flight with some nice headphones.

Unwind

The unwind section is a few games that are designed to relieve stress. A simple bubble popper uses audio and visuals to create a satisfying experience. As you pop the bubbles, the powerful haptic feedback from the OPPO Find X5 Pro delivers instant gratification.

The deep breathing exercise is a great way to achieve full relaxation. This game uses haptic feedback and audio cues, so you can follow along without even looking at your phone. Try laying on your back and setting the phone on your chest, as you feel the vibrations match up with your breathing. Explore the other fun little games to find calming and satisfying ways to fully unwind.

Explore

Immerse yourself in an audible world inspired by specific locations in different cities. Travel through places like Beijing, Shenzhen, Bangkok, Tokyo, and Reykjavik. Each city has a distinctly different sound, which can be adjusted between quiet and lively. A map will show you exactly where you are experiencing these sounds from, with a description of the area.

When you’re tired of cities on Earth, explore an alien planet in a 360 video. Tap on parts of the environment to see custom visuals and information about the alien world. The haptic feedback is synced with the video, which results in a very interesting connection to the environment.

The OPPO Find X5 Pro has an amazing built-in speaker that can fill your room with your calming sounds all night long. Because of the high-quality audio files used to make the O Relax sounds, everything sounds even better when paired with some nice speakers. Feel the bass of a thunderstorm, or immerse yourself in the city street ambiance as audio plays through whatever speaker setup you prefer. The addition of Dolby Atmos panoramic audio makes this experience better than ever,

Get access to O Relax on OPPO phones like the new Find X5 Pro. Learn more about this phone on our XDA forums below.

