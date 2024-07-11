Key Takeaways Use OneNote quick notes with Windows + Alt + N for quick ideas

Disable startup tasks for a faster computer boot and fewer distractions

Try a different file manager like OneCommander for better organization

While computers can be a big source of entertainment, most of us use them for work, too, and being productive is extremely important in that context. Computers are designed to improve our workflow, but in most cases, there are things you can do to take that productivity that much further. If you want to improve your workflow on Windows 11, we've rounded up some tips and tricks that can go a long way in helping you work faster.

10 Use OneNote quick notes

Hold that thought

Have you ever had an idea you quickly needed to write down before you forgot? There are a few ways you can do that, but if you have no time to waste, the best route is to use OneNote. You don't have to launch the full app each time, because one of the most useful OneNote feature is the ability to create quick notes. At any point, You can press Windows + Alt + N to launch a quick note.

You'll need to launch OneNote for the first time for this to work, but after that, OneNote will run in the background so you can always create a quick note to jot down something quickly.

9 Disable startup tasks

More performance and fewer distractions

This one may be a bit more iffy as a productivity enhancer, but hear me out. A lot of the apps you install set themselves up to start whenever you boot up your computer, which has two downsides. First, it makes your computer take longer to boot and run more slowly, which naturally affects your productivity.

On top of that, some apps also start with pop-ups or other things that can cause distractions. As such, it's a good idea to go through your list of apps and see what you really need to have running when the computer boots up. It will help you later.

8 Use multiple desktops

Separate your workspaces

Close

I've recently written about the wonders of using multiple desktops on Windows 11, and I'll reiterate it here. Using multiple desktops is a great way to improve your productivity, primarily because it helps you stay organized and focused. By having your work apps in one desktop and your personal apps on another, you can reduce distractions and avoid spending too much time looking at something other than work. You can also create multiple desktops for different projects you may be working on, so you don't have to struggle as much to find the document you're looking for at any given time. All of this will save you precious time in the long run, and you'll get your work done much faster.

7 Install PowerToys

FancyZones is the best