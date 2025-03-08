If you have accumulated a large number of files and folders on your Windows PC, it becomes difficult to perform a search for something you are urgently looking for. The poor performance of Windows search functionality doesn't help either. That's when Everything helps you.

If you are an avid Windows user, you might be familiar with this epic search tool. It helps you quickly search for files, folders, apps, and even processes on your system. Unlike the default Windows search, it's super fast and gives you results in a blink. However, you can make it even more optimized by applying some settings and using some search tricks. Let's discuss some of those.

8 Use advanced search operators

Narrow down your search with precision