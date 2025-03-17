File Explorer is probably one of your most frequently used tools if you are a Windows user. However, if you stick to its default settings, you are not utilizing its full potential. It comes with various little tweaks that can improve your workflow, enhance your productivity, and help you manage files efficiently.

Whether you want faster navigation, better search functionality, or improved file management, optimizing File Explorer can save time and effort. Here are some essential tweaks and tricks to make File Explorer work smarter for you.

7 Use Quick access for faster navigation

Pin your most-used folders for instant access.