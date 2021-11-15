Google Play now highlights games optimized for your Pixel 6

At this year’s Games Developer Conference, Google introduced a bunch of gaming features for Android, including a Game Dashboard. At the time, Google said the game dashboard would be available on select devices running Android 12. As of now, the game dashboard is exclusively available on the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. Game developers can take advantage of the dashboard and its various optimizations by implementing the Game Mode API. To encourage more developers to adopt the API, Google Play has started highlighting is now highlighting games “optimized for Pixel 6.”

Many Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro owners are seeing (via 9to5Google) a new “Optimized for Pixel 6” carousel in the Google Play Store. The section features games that support the Game Mode API and thus can take advantage of the Game Dashboard optimizations.

The full list of games optimized for Pixel 6 are as follows:

Minecraft

Happy Color – Color by Number

Roblox

Hearthstone

8 Ball Pool

Standoff 2

Temple Run 2

Idle Heroes

Clash of Clans

Parchisi STAR Online

Carrom Pool: Disc Game

Car Parking Multiplayer

Asphalt 9: Legends

Real Cricket 2020

Words With Friends 2 Word Game

FIFA Soccer

League of Legends: Wild Rift

Marvel Contest of Champions

Saint Seiya Awakening: Nights of the Zodiac

World of Tanks Blitz

Magic Tiles 3

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang

Ludo Club – Fun Dice Game

Shadow Flight 2

Talking Tom Hero Dash

Score! Hero 2022

Scrabble GO-Classic Word Game

RAID: Shadow Legends

Gardenscapes

NBA 2K20

Summoners War

When you open one of the above games on your Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro, you’ll see a floating toolbar appear on the screen. Tapping on it will open up the Game Dashboard, and from there, you can tap on the optimization tile to choose from three game performance profiles: Performance, Standard, and Battery Saver. Performance maximizes the frame rate but uses more battery, Standard uses the game’s default settings, and Battery Saver lowers the frame rate to save battery life. You can also access the Game Dashboard and performance profiles by navigating Settings > Apps > Game settings.

This “Optimized for <your device>” section only appears on the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro at the moment — which makes sense as they are the only phones that have the Game Dashboard.