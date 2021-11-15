Google Play now highlights games optimized for your Pixel 6
At this year’s Games Developer Conference, Google introduced a bunch of gaming features for Android, including a Game Dashboard. At the time, Google said the game dashboard would be available on select devices running Android 12. As of now, the game dashboard is exclusively available on the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. Game developers can take advantage of the dashboard and its various optimizations by implementing the Game Mode API. To encourage more developers to adopt the API, Google Play has started highlighting is now highlighting games “optimized for Pixel 6.”
Many Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro owners are seeing (via 9to5Google) a new “Optimized for Pixel 6” carousel in the Google Play Store. The section features games that support the Game Mode API and thus can take advantage of the Game Dashboard optimizations.
The full list of games optimized for Pixel 6 are as follows:
- Minecraft
- Happy Color – Color by Number
- Roblox
- Hearthstone
- 8 Ball Pool
- Standoff 2
- Temple Run 2
- Idle Heroes
- Clash of Clans
- Parchisi STAR Online
- Carrom Pool: Disc Game
- Car Parking Multiplayer
- Asphalt 9: Legends
- Real Cricket 2020
- Words With Friends 2 Word Game
- FIFA Soccer
- League of Legends: Wild Rift
- Marvel Contest of Champions
- Saint Seiya Awakening: Nights of the Zodiac
- World of Tanks Blitz
- Magic Tiles 3
- Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
- Ludo Club – Fun Dice Game
- Shadow Flight 2
- Talking Tom Hero Dash
- Score! Hero 2022
- Scrabble GO-Classic Word Game
- RAID: Shadow Legends
- Gardenscapes
- NBA 2K20
- Summoners War
- The Pixel 6 packs Google's new Tensor chip, a refreshing design, flagship cameras, and Android 12.
When you open one of the above games on your Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro, you’ll see a floating toolbar appear on the screen. Tapping on it will open up the Game Dashboard, and from there, you can tap on the optimization tile to choose from three game performance profiles: Performance, Standard, and Battery Saver. Performance maximizes the frame rate but uses more battery, Standard uses the game’s default settings, and Battery Saver lowers the frame rate to save battery life. You can also access the Game Dashboard and performance profiles by navigating Settings > Apps > Game settings.
This “Optimized for <your device>” section only appears on the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro at the moment — which makes sense as they are the only phones that have the Game Dashboard.