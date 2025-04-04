Contrary to popular belief, home labs don’t require a lot of investment. Containerization distros, for instance, can deliver solid performance on SBCs, while Proxmox and OpenMediaVault pair well with budget-friendly systems and outdated PCs. But once you’ve dipped your feet into the wondrous world of home servers, you might find your barebones setup rather unimpressive before eventually succumbing to the curse of wanting new hardware for your experimentation lab. So, here’s my curated list of the best home lab equipment that, despite being optional, can bring some quality-of-life improvements to your setup.

5 Spare mini PC

Or an SBC/NAS