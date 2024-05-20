Key Takeaways Orange Pi 5 Pro competes with Raspberry Pi 5 and excels in performance with powerful RK3588S chip.

The world of single-board computing has been dominated by the Raspberry Pi since the first model was shipped back in 2012. But Raspberry Pi isn’t the only name in the game. Since it made SBCs cool, a number of competitors have popped up, driving innovation forward. One of those brands is Orange Pi, owned by the Chinese company Shenzen Xunlong Software.

Orange Pi released its first SBC in 2014, hot on the heels of the original Raspberry Pi, and has been churning out powerful alternatives ever since. Its latest offering is the Orange Pi 5 Pro, which competes directly with the Raspberry Pi 5 and manages to outperform it in many areas. So, what is the latest Orange Pi capable of?

Orange Pi 5 Pro 16GB LPDDR5 8 / 10 The Orange Pi 5 Pro is one of the most powerful SBCs in its class and is a viable, if not better, alternative to nearly every use case for a Raspberry Pi 5. Pros Small form factor

Powerful RK3588S chip

Full-size HDMI ports Cons Very little community support

Lack of accessories

Clunky documentation $128 at Amazon $109 at Aliexpress

Prices, specs, and availability

If you want to pick up an Orange Pi 5 Pro, your two options are Amazon and AliExpress. On Amazon, it will cost you $128 with free delivery. If you pick it up from AliExpress, you’ll pay slightly less at $109 with $12 shipping.

When it comes to specs, the Orange Pi might be the best SBC in its category. It runs on the Rockchip RK3588S 8-core processor at 2.4GHz and has 16GB of LPDDR5 memory (8GB and 4GB versions should be coming soon), so you can have all the tabs open.

Orange Pi 5 Pro 16GB LPDDR5 Brand Orange Pi CPU Rockchip RK3588S (octo-core 2.4GHz) Memory 16GB LPDDR5 Operating System Orange Pi OS (Droid), Orange Pi OS (Arch), Ubuntu, Debian, Android 12 Ports 1 × USB 3.0, 3 × USB 2.0, 1 × Gigabit Ethernet, 3.5 mm audio input/output Display 1 × HDMI 2.1, 1 × HDMI 2.0, 1 × MIPI DSI 4 lane GPU Arm Mali-G610 Wireless Connectivity Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, BLE Dimensions 89 mm × 56 mm × 1.6 mm Camera 2 × MIPI CSI 4 lane sockets External Storage 1 × MicroSD card slot, 1 × eMMC socket, 1 × PCIe 2.0 M.2 M-Key socket (M.2 2280 mounting nut) Power Supply USB-C 5V/5A Weight 58 g

Design and features

Before I go any further, I just need to say how much I hate the blue LED on this thing. It may be the brightest LED I have ever come across on an SBC, and it flashes all the time. Thankfully, there’s at least one case out there that you can print which will mitigate this issue. So far, I’ve just been putting a piece of cardstock over it so that it doesn’t blind me.

Other than the LED, the OPi5 Pro has a lot of goodies packed onto its tiny form. Right off the bat, I love the full-sized HDMI ports. There are two of them, one is HDMI 2.1 and the other is 2.0, which support 8K and 4K video, respectively. There’s also a 30-pin MIPI display port if you’re trying to make something a bit more bespoke with your Orange Pi. There are also two MIPI ports for cameras on the back of the board, and on the front there is a microphone and a 3.5mm audio jack.

When it comes to storage, you have lots of options. I’ve been using the MicroSD card slot so far, but the Orange Pi also has a PCIe 2.0 ×1 M.2 slot for an NVMe or SATA SSD card, an eMMC socket on the back, and a place to solder an SPI chip if you prefer (although you can’t have both SPI and eMMC).

The Orange Pi supports Bluetooth 5.0 and BLE, Wi-Fi 5, and has a gigabit ethernet port. The OPi also supports power-over-ethernet. I have read that it is compatible with the Waveshare PoE HAT for the RPi5 (both have 40 GPIO pins), but you’ll have to snip some of the internal USB pins to make it fit, but I’m not sure that it’s worth it.

At the heart of the OPi5 Pro is the Rockchip RK3588S CPU, the same chip used on the Orange Pi 5 board. The integrated GPU is the Arm Mali-G610 that supports OpenGL 3.2 and Vulkan 1.2. The RK3588S also has an integrated NPU that can run at 6 TOPS, which isn’t a lot, but it is a lot for an SBC.

Software and performance

Orange Pi makes seven “official” operating systems available on its website, some of them with Orange Pi branding. Orange Pi OS (Arch) is probably the most official of the bunch, similar to how Raspberry Pi has a Debian build optimized for its machines. There are also first-party builds of Orange Pi OS (Droid), Orange Pi OS (OH), OpenWRT, Ubuntu, Debian, and Android 12.

Linux-based operating systems

Of the official OS images, Orange Pi OS (Arch) is the most user-friendly. Orange Pi OS (OH) is optimized for multi-terminal functionality and Orange Pi OS (Droid) has some issues which I’ll get into shortly. OPi OS (Arch) has a fully fleshed out GUI with all the features you’d expect in a general purpose OS. It even has a pre-installed app store with a bunch of Chinese apps you’ve likely never heard of, as well as open source classics like VLC and Audacity.

Close

Orange Pi’s official Debian build is one generation removed from the latest version, but if you’re coming to Orange Pi from Raspberry Pi, this will be a soft landing for you since it works almost exactly the same. I even managed to get Pi-Apps up and running (with only a few warnings) and was able to use it to install some other apps.