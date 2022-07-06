You can pre-order the Apple MacBook Air M2 on Friday

Apple revealed the all-new, 13.6-inch MacBook Air (2022) during the main keynote of WWDC22. This welcome addition to the Mac line packs the efficient M2 chip in an overhauled chassis. Available in four stunning finishes to choose from, this modern body reintroduces the MagSafe charging port. It additionally refreshes the display, bringing a notch that houses the upgraded 1080p webcam. Unlike the MacBook Pro (2021), though, it doesn’t bring back the wide variety of ports.

Last week, the potential launch date of the MacBook Air leaked. For those anticipating the official information regarding this matter, the wait is finally over. Apple has just announced that this Mac will be available to pre-order starting Friday, July 8 at 5AM PDT. It will then start arriving to customers and select retail stores a week later, on July 15.

Those interested in this lightweight notebook will have to pay $1,199 for the base model in the U.S. If you’re eligible for the student discount, then you can grab a unit for $1,099 instead. The redesigned MacBook Air M2 comes in the traditional Space Gray and Silver finishes. It additionally introduces Midnight and Starlight options for those looking for something different and new.

Just like the 13.3-inch MacBook Air M1 (2020), this new model features a fan-less design. This means that there’s no dedicated cooling system to bring its temperature down. On the bright side, you won’t hear any noise while using it. On the not-as-bright side, it’ll throttle the M2 chip’s performance if it overheats due to intensive tasks. When it comes to the operating system, it runs macOS Monterey out of the box. However, it supports the latest macOS Ventura beta — which will be available as a stable release towards the end of this year.

Which MacBook Air color will you be going for? Let us know in the comments section below.

Source: Apple