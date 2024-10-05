Key Takeaways Mat Dryhurst demonstrated an organ that uses GPU fans to play music acoustically.

The angelic choir sounds in the music were created by an AI model using sample choir sets fed into it.

Music is generated using AI within the organ, with GPU fans controlling the RPM to play notes.

Here at XDA, we love it when people do amazing things with computer hardware. Whether it involves creating a retro console using a Raspberry Pi or building a portable charger using nothing but lithium-ion vape batteries, it's cool when someone thinks about technology outside the box and creates something stunning. Now, someone has shown off their church-like organ that uses GPU fans to play its music, and it's absolutely stunning.

Mat Dryhurst demonstrates the "GPU organ" that plays tunes using fans

This awesome feat was demonstrated by Mat Dryhurst on X (formerly Twitter), who shows the organ playing in the post below. We're not sure if GPUs have their own afterlife, but I like to think that this is what they hear after they render their last pixel.

You may have heard some angelic choruses in there, and those aren't created by GPU fans. Those were created by feeding sample sets of 15 choruses into an AI model which then constructed a song and had the chorus sing along. The organ-like sounds, however, are made by GPU fans.

So, how does the music get made? It turns out that you can adjust the sound a GPU fan makes by adjusting its RPM. The organ generates music using AI using a core hidden within the brass case, and then the GPU fans play the note by spinning at a specific RPM. The end result is a divine melody using the power of whirring fans.