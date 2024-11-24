Windows Explorer, now known as File Explorer, is an advanced tool and the backbone of file management in Windows OS. While its default settings are functional for regular use, there are various options and settings that you can use to organize and search files more effectively.

So, whether you're overwhelmed by your cluttered hard disk partitions or struggle to find files in Windows, these 9 tips will enable you to unlock File Explorer's full potential.

9 Utilize quick access and pinning

Access your frequently used folder with a single click

Quick Access is an excellent way to open your most frequently or recently used folder more efficiently. It will automatically pin the latest folder you use, while you can also manually pin any folder you like under it. Instead of opening and going through multiple folders, you can directly navigate to your pinned folder with a single click. The Quick Access section is on the left side of the File Explorer.

It's pretty simple to pin a folder to Quick Access. Right-click on any folder you want to pin to the Quick Access section. From the context menu, select the Pin to Quick Access option, and that's it. If you feel annoyed with it in the future, you can easily remove the Quick Access section from the Explorer window.

8 Use the "Details" view

Get comprehensive file information and simplify sorting by multiple criteria

The "Details" view in Windows Explorer is ideal for getting an organized overview of your files. It displays attributes such as file name, size, type, and date modified in a columnar layout. This is especially useful when working with directories containing a large number of files, as you can sort and filter files based on these attributes.

For instance, if you want to sort files under a folder in ascending order of size, you can select view as Details and then click the Size column header to sort files in ascending or descending order. Here are the steps to set it.

Open the folder that you want to organize according to details you prefer. Click the View button on the Explorer's toolbar at the top and select Details from the menu. You can also do that by right-clicking on an empty spot in the folder and selecting View > Details. You can also use the Ctrl + Shift + 6 key combination. Now, click on any column header to sort files according to it.

7 Tag your files

Windows allows you to add tags to your files that act as virtual labels, helping you categorize them and making them easy to find, regardless of where they are saved. For example, tagging all the invoice related Excel sheets with "Finance" will help you locate them all quickly with just the "Finance" keyword.

Tags are especially helpful when you are required to sort files under multiple categories. You can assign multiple tags to a single file. Currently, Windows only allows you to tag Microsoft Office files (DOCX, EXCEL, PPT, etc.) and image files. Here's how you can add tags to your files.