If you've been looking to grab some SSDs on the cheap, then this 128GB SATA drive from Orico might just be the thing. You're not going to get blazing-fast speeds like you'd find with M.2 SSDs, but the SATA drive does deliver decent performance, and you really can't argue with the current price, which is now down to just $10. So grab the Orico 128GB SATA SSD for this low price while you still can, because this deal won't last long.

What's great about this Orico 128GB SATA SSD?

So, 2.5-inch SATA SSD drives were all the rage about a decade ago, but since then, M.2 SSDs have become the norm, and for the most part, if you're looking to get the best performance, M.2 SSDs are the way to go. But if you have an older device, or if you want to find a way to spend less on storage, then a SATA SSD might be a good option.

This particular model offers pretty good performance, with sequential read speeds of up to 500MB/s, and sequential write speeds that max out at 450MB/s. As you can imagine, you can pretty much use this drive for anything, whether that's storing data on a NAS, using it as a boot drive, or popping it into an enclosure in order to build a cheap external drive.

For the most part, it's the perfect drive for any device that can accept it. And better yet, it's the perfect drive for those side projects where you don't want to invest a lot of money. Orico also provides a three-year warranty on the drive just in case something goes wrong. So grab this SSD for just $10 while you can, because this is the best price we've seen on this in quite some time.