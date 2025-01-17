ORICO 2TB SATA SSD Prime members save big with exclusive discount $80 $110 Save $30 A 2TB SATA SSD that's now down to its lowest price. Prime members can save big with a special discount that drops the price to just $80 for a limited time. $80 at Amazon

M.2 SSDs are going to be some of the best storage media that you can buy. Not only do you get great performance, but the storage size options are also pretty good too. Of course, it isn't the cheapest solution out there, which may not be the best bang for your buck if you're really looking to stock up. That's where SATA SSDs come in, offering good performance and storage options, while coming in at prices that are much lower than M.2 SSDs.

With that said, this Orico 2TB SATA SSD is now down to its lowest price for Amazon Prime members, with a sweet discount that knocks $30 off for a limited time. Amazon is offering an exclusive discount for Prime members that drops the price to $87.99, which is quite a big discount from its original retail price of $109.99. You can then apply a 10% coupon that will bring the price down even further, coming in at just $79.99.

What's great about this Orico 2TB SSD?

This is going to be the best value you're going to get if you're looking for fast storage. When it comes to performance numbers, you're going to get sequential read speeds up to 500MB/s, and sequential write speeds that top out at 480MB/s.

For the most part, that's not all that bad, considering that HDDs are going to be much slower. And while this drive is only 2TB, you can always buy a couple of them and throw them into a PC if you're looking to really expand the storage of your system on the cheap.

When it comes to other options, you can always repurpose this SATA SSD by putting it into an enclosure and using it as an external drive as well. For the most part, this really is a pretty solid deal on an SSD. Of course, you also get a pretty good warranty here, with Orico providing three years on this drive.

Just get this deal while you can because it won't be around for long. Again, you'll need to be an Amazon Prime member to save big, and apply the 10% off coupon before you check out.