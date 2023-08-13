There sure are a lot of USB cables. While there are plenty of great options, they generally all do the same job — at least, the modern ones do. They send power and data from one connection point to another. The OSOM Privacy Cable, however, is aiming to bring something different to the space.

This is a USB-C to USB-C cable with a nifty trick on one end of the cable. OSOM managed to build a physical switch attached to an LED light to let you know if your phone is transmitting data when plugged into a port. If the light is blinking, your device could be allowing access to data that is stored on it. To ensure this can't happen, you can flip the switch, and it will disable data pins in the plug so that only energy is transmitted. After using the OSOM Privacy Cable for a few weeks, I can confidently say it does what it is supposed to... but the cable really isn't a necessity in the first place.

About this review: The OSOM Privacy Cable was reviewed after two weeks of testing a unit sent to me by OSOM. The company did not provide any input into this review.

You might not be familiar with OSOM (pronounced like awesome). This brand has a focus on privacy that began with members of a defunct consumer electronics start-up called Essential. The Privacy Cable is the first wide-release product from OSOM, and it definitely isn't your typical USB cable.

As I stated earlier, at first glance, the OSOM Privacy Cable looks like a well-made USB-C cable that would work with all the best Android phones, tablets, and even many laptops. At 4.9 feet long, the cable is a nice length to allow you to plug in your device without needing to sit near a wall to use it. Its black and gray nylon sheath adds durability to the cord so that you won't have to worry too much about it getting damaged when it inevitably ends up at the bottom of a bag. Where the cable is differentiated from the rest is when you look at the ends — well, one of them.

One end of the OSOM Privacy Cable is a regular USB-C end capable of up to 60W charging. On the other is a USB-C plug with two features you won't find on other cables. First, there's an orange LED light, and no, it isn't an indicator that your phone is charging. This is there so you know the cable is in data mode, and it'll blink if data is potentially being transmitted.

If you want to allow for data transfer to be possible, you'll want to use the physical toggle switch found just under the LED. Switching it off will ensure no data is being transmitted when your device is plugged in. Doing so will physically disconnect the pins in the USB-C plug to disable the ability to read any user data on your device. Your device will still charge (I was able to take full advantage of the 60W whether the switch was enabled or not), but there will be no access to your data via the USB cable. So, if you are trying to pull some files from your device, you'll want to make sure you flip the switch so the LED is on.

It's worth noting that some devices, like computers and phones that use proprietary chargers or charge at higher wattages, will be incompatible with the OSOM Privacy cable because of those alternative fast charging standards.

The OSOM Privacy Cable supports USB 2.0, which is an older standard with slow transfer speeds. At best, USB 2.0 can move data at up to 480Mbps. I tested this with my Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and a Windows PC with USB 3.0 ports, and in moving a 5GB video file, I only got 280Mbps. Sure, it could be slower, but it could be a lot faster. When paying $30 for a cable, you should expect top speeds or at least USB 3.0. What's more, it means that this cable is completely incompatible with Samsung DeX or DisplayPort Alt Mode.

According to OSOM, one of the reasons behind the creation of this unique USB cable is to prevent something called "juice jacking." Theoretically, this is where someone might place a seemingly innocuous set of USB ports, usually in a public place where people may plug in their device to get a charge. Regardless of how or where these devious people place their invasive setup, the goal is to steal your private information.

Now, while this is technically possible, as of today, it has only been proven to be a thing in lab testing. According to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), there have been zero confirmed public cases of this happening. Along with this, most public charging stations still use USB-A ports despite USB-C becoming more common. So, the OSOM Privacy Cable wouldn't really be something you'd be plugging into those stations unless you have an adapter. In that case, the OSOM Privacy Cable will still work to block data transfer. But again, the chances of "juice jacking" happening are extremely unlikely to impossible. If you happen to be on the paranoid side, you can also avoid any data theft by cable with any trusted, high-quality USB wall adapter and plug into one of them.

In testing the cable, I can say it does exactly what it is designed to do. For phones, Android has a built-in feature that requires users to select what they want to happen when a cable is plugged into the phone and attached to a computer. That can be transfer files, charge only, use Android Auto, and other options. So, in the case of your favorite Android smartphone, any cable you use should be fine because unless you allow a data connection via your phone; all that will happen is the battery will fill up.

A solution in search of a problem

Is the cable a necessity? Nope. Whether OSOM is maybe being a bit liberal in its marketing regarding how necessary it is or just feels like it could become a problem in the future is unclear. But what is clear is this cable does as it is designed to do, and that is to allow the user to have control over the flow of data from one device to another. On the other hand, a $30 USB-C cable with a maximum power transfer rate of 60W and an unnecessary feature probably doesn't need to exist.

If you are looking for a good quality USB-C cable that can charge most of your devices and want the added layer of protection to cut off any data transfer options, it may be worth the $30 to you, depending on your fear level (which should be zero). But the cable is restricted by slower USB 2.0 data transfer speeds, so it might not be worth it to anybody.