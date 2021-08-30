Otterbox’s new wireless charging power bank doubles as a phone stand

Otterbox has a new wireless charging power bank that doubles as a portable phone stand. It looks like it’d be great for using your phone when out and about, especially when you want to leave it down but still use it tilted towards you. The power bank charges at 18W and outputs power via the Qi wireless standard at 10W. It has a total capacity of 10,000 mAh. You can use it wired, too, with an output of 18W, as energy is lost when charging wirelessly.

As pictured above, the charging stand works with your phone in either landscape or portrait orientation. The stand doesn’t need to be unfolded either, though it makes your phone much easier to use. You can also just use a regular cable to charge up if you don’t want to deal with the fuss of wires, or if you want your phone to charge quicker.

There’s a 15cm USB-A to USB-C charger included in the box that can be used for that, and it outputs using Qualcomm Quick Charge 2.0/3.0 or USB PD 2.0/3.0 over USB. It also supports Apple fast charge, along with Samsung AFC (Adaptive Fast Charging) and Huawei FCP (Fast Charge Protocol), the respective proprietary charging technology of both companies.

The Otterbox folding wireless power bank costs $59.95, which puts it above other 10,000 mAh power banks. However, it has some features that many competitors don’t have, though wireless charging isn’t necessarily a must-have feature for most people in general. Wired charging is quicker too, and in a pinch, I would personally prefer to charge my phone faster with a power bank than to opt for a slower charge wirelessly. You can follow the link below if you’re interested in checking it out!