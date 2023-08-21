Attention, tech enthusiasts! Oukitel RT7 Titan, a monster 5G rugged tablet with a revolutionary 32,000mAh battery will be launched on AliExpress on August 21st, 2023! This device is once again raising the bar of durability, reinforced performance, and cutting-edge technology.

With an array of features that are sure to excite even the most experienced users, this rugged tablet has now set the benchmark for future innovation in this space. Let's take a closer look at what makes the Oukitel RT7 Titan stand out among its competitors and why it's worth upgrading to. So, without further ado, let's dive in and explore the amazing features of the Oukitel RT7 Titan.

5 reasons you’ll want the Oukitel RT7 Titan

Now that the Oukitel RT7 Titan is available for purchase, with the sale kicking off on AliExpress on August 21st, it’s time we went over its many fantastic features. Let’s see why you should add this one to your cart as fast as possible (and don’t forget to add our coupon code OUKITELRT7 for a better price before August 27th, 2023).

1. Oukitel RT7 Titan can spend up to 180 days on standby

Yes, you read that right. Oukitel RT7 Titan features the world’s first 32,000mAh battery. That’s an absolutely massive battery that allows users to use it for up to 34 hours straight. If left on standby, the tablet will have juice for close to six months.

Even better, the tablet supports reverse charging, so you can power up your phone when on the go. Leave that power bank at home; you won’t need it.

2. Perfect for extreme adventures

Source: Oukitel

The Oukitel RT7 Titan rugged tablet is an exceptional device that promises to deliver a comfortable visual experience through its 10.1" FHD+ screen with a resolution of 1200x1920. But that's just the beginning. The tablet is also certified to IP68, IP69K, and MIL-STD-810H standards, which means it can withstand drops, shocks, and even extreme temperatures. This quality is perfect for adventurers who need a durable and reliable device that can keep up with rough terrain and harsh weather.

But what sets the Oukitel RT7 Titan apart from other rugged tablets is the accessories that come with the device. The premium alloy handle, hand strap, and shoulder strap all cater to different user needs, making the tablet highly customizable. Furthermore, the tablet comes with a robust processor that can handle intensive applications with ease and has a long-lasting battery life for extended usage.

3. Beautifully rugged

Source: Oukitel

Rugged tablets like the Oukitel RT7 Titan are built to withstand the toughest environments and provide maximum durability, ensuring that you don't have to worry about your device breaking down or getting damaged.

The Oukitel RT7 Titan rugged tablet has the perfect combination of features to make it an ideal choice for those who need a dependable device for outdoor activities, job sites, and harsh working environments. With its dustproof, shockproof, and waterproof qualities, this tablet can withstand even the roughest conditions.

Whether you're working in construction or spending time on an adventure trip, the RT7 Titan's design and structure can protect its interior components from dust, dirt, and fine particles.

One of the standout features of the Oukitel RT7 Titan rugged tablet is its reinforced screen. This tablet is equipped with Gorilla Glass, making its screen more scratch and impact-resistant. So, you won't need to worry about the tablet's screen cracking or breaking when it accidentally falls on a hard surface.

In addition to its durability, the Oukitel RT7 Titan is also equipped with sealed ports that ensure they remain protected from water and dust. This makes it possible to use the device even in inclement weather or in dusty environments. Plus, its anti-fogging feature ensures that the screen stays clear and unobstructed, even in high-humidity environments.

4. Tough and powerful

Source: Oukitel

The Oukitel RT7 Titan rugged tablet is a powerful device that is built to handle the most demanding tasks with ease. Equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 720 processor, this tablet offers seamless multitasking capabilities, allowing you to run multiple apps at the same time without any lag or slowdown.

With 5G connectivity, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of ROM, the RT7 Titan is designed to handle even the most intensive workloads. Whether you're working on a complex project, streaming content, or gaming, this tablet will keep up with your every move.

What's more, the RT7 Titan comes with a 48MP main camera and 20MP night vision camera, ensuring that you can capture high-quality images and videos in any lighting condition. With the Oukitel RT7 Titan rugged tablet, you can enjoy a seamless and powerful multitasking experience, making it an outstanding device for both personal and professional use.

5. The RT7 Titan is also affordable

Source: Oukitel

At launch, the Oukitel RT7 Titan is available for $289.99 on AliExpress, which is a fantastic price point for a tablet of this size and with these specs. You’ll also notice an on-page discount of $10, which brings the price further down.

Our readers can also enjoy another $10 off the price of the RT7 Titan with the discount code OUKITELRT7. This coupon is only available for 200 units, so you’ll want to hurry up and add it to your cart before the stock runs dry.

If you’d rather wait for the device to be available on Amazon, you have a few more weeks to wait, as the expectation is for it hit the store sometime in mid-September.