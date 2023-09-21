Regular phones break easily. Their screens crack, bezels break, and their batteries aren’t built to last in any serious environment.

If you work in a demanding job, be it in the outdoors, on the construction site, or while traveling long distances, then a regular phone won’t be able to keep up.

That’s where the Oukitel WP27 comes in. This phone is rugged, strong, and has the power to keep on going, and looks good doing it. Here’s everything you need to know.

Everything you need to know about the Oukitel WP27

Oukitel WP27 $249.99 $349.99 Save $100 The Oukitel WP27 is a rugged smartphone with a huge battery life. It also comes with impressive specs and a powerful camera. $249.99 at Oukitel

The Oukitel WP27 is a rugged phone that is built from the ground up to be able to handle anything you can throw at it. Whether you’re going on your next outdoor adventure, or working in a sandy or dusty environment, the Oukitel WP27 will be by your side the entire way.

Good-looking

Source: Oukitel

Unlike many other built-to-last phones, the Oukitel WP27 doesn’t skimp on design. The device looks great in a chic camouflage style for anybody who’s looking for a bit of visual flair on their phone, but if you want something a little more subdued, the Oukitel WP27 comes in a sleek black color option as well.

Durable

Source: Oukitel

Despite its good looks, the Oukitel WP27 is a tough little device. It has passed the MIL-STD-810H, the US military standard for functioning normally in extreme environments, which means it will work just about anywhere.

The Oukitel WP27 comes with IP68 and IP69K protection levels, meaning that it can function in dusty, wet, and high-pressure environments. That’s a certification that proves the Oukitel WP27 can withstand high-pressure and high-temperature water conditions, all while functioning while submerged for up to 30 minutes.

The device is completely dustproof as well, meaning that it excels in sandy and dusty environments. Extreme temperatures aren’t a problem for the Oukitel WP27 either, as it’s certified for temperatures as low as -40°F and as high as 158°F.

Yet despite all of this, the Oukitel WP27 isn’t bulky. Weighing approximately 11.5 ounces, the Oukitel WP27 is perfect for everyday use just as much as it is for your next big adventure.

A huge battery

Source: Oukitel

Whether during a long day at work, or a trip on the road, you may not be able to find an easy way to charge your phone. Fortunately, the Oukitel WP27 has an impressive polymer lithium battery with plenty of features.

The Oukitel WP27 comes with an 8500mAh battery, which is positively huge. This is enough to keep the Oukitel WP27 on standby for up to 1,000 hours, or 53 hours of uninterrupted talking time.

Because of its battery composition, the Oukitel WP27 supports 33W fast charging as well. This means that despite the huge size of the battery, you won’t be forced to wait hours and hours for it to charge back up to full.

Strong performance

Source: Oukitel

The Oukitel WP27 is not only strong on the outside, but it’s strong on the inside, too. The phone comes with a MediaTek G99 octa-core processor, which is more than enough power for smooth multitasking across the phone.

In addition, the Oukitel WP27 comes with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of ROM, which can be expanded up to 24GB and 2TB respectively. This means that the Oukitel WP27 will be able to keep up with any task you throw at it, regardless of what that may be.

On top of this, the Oukitel WP27 comes with support for 2G, 3G, and 4G networks, so you’ll remain connected no matter where it is that you’re going or working.

Great-looking photos

Source: Oukitel

When it comes to taking beautiful photos, the Oukitel WP27 is no slouch there, either. Thanks to its 16MP front camera and a 64MP rear camera, the Oukitel WP27 can take breathtaking high-definition videos and photos in any position.

The Oukitel WP27 also comes with a 20MP night vision lens, which is perfect for when you don’t have any light to back you up. It also comes with a 2MP macro lens, which will let you capture all the detail and nitty-gritty of anything up close.

All for a fair price

Source: Oukitel

With all of these features, you’d be forgiven for thinking the Oukitel WP27 might cost an exorbitant amount. In reality, the Oukitel WP27 is competitively priced.

Originally, the phone was slated to go for $369.99, but if you pre-order now, you’ll be able to get the phone for the discounted price of only $269.99.

Better yet, if you subscribe to Oukitel, you can unlock an additional 15% off of the price, meaning that you can get the WP27 for only $229.49.

Buy a phone that can keep up with you

As you can see, the Oukitel WP27 is a rugged workhorse that still looks good and is comfortable to use in everyday applications.

Whether you work out in the field and need a phone that can withstand the abuse, or frequently go on long trips and need a phone with the battery life to keep going as long as you do, the Oukitel WP27 is the perfect phone for any situation.

With it currently on sale, there’s never been a better time to get one. So, buy your Oukitel WP27 today.