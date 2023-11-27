Black Friday may have felt as though it was the entire month of November (you wouldn't be far off!), but this meant there were some great deals on vast swaths of products. We've been keeping tabs on what everyone is buying through our recommendations as we covered the sale event over the weekend. As expected, Amazon omits any personal details, but we're able to gauge just how popular products have been. We're going to share the top 14 best-selling products XDA readers have bought.

Anker 778 Thunderbolt 4 Docking Station $284 $380 Save $96 Anker's 778 Thunderbolt 4 docking station was our top seller through the Black Friday weekend. It's a handy accessory, offering HDMI, DisplayPort, Thunderbolt, Ethernet, and some USB ports. Not bad for $284! $284 at Amazon

The Anker 778 is a superb device for expanding the capabilities of your laptop PC, but what if you wanted to connect your Android smartphone to your vehicle's infotainment system without using a cable? Desire a new mechanical keyboard and want one from a reputable brand that can be customized with aftermarket switches? Here are an additional 13 products that were top sellers through the Black Friday weekend, ordered in terms of popularity.

These deals are still up for Cyber Monday, but we're not sure how long they'll remain active.