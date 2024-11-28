With the much-anticipated Black Friday week upon us, many of our favorite tech products are available at massive discounts. This includes everything from PC components like processors and GPUs to NAS, drives, and other home lab equipment. Having reviewed several NAS devices over the course of the year, some of my personal favorites are on sale during the holiday season. So, I’ve put together a list of the most cost-effective storage servers on sale this Black Friday, and all the fun projects you can build with them.

Why should you buy these NAS units?

Kicking things off with the TerraMaster F4-424 Max, you’re looking at a hybrid NAS that includes four drive bays alongside two M.2 SSD slots, making it perfect for data hoarders who want the extra responsiveness of an SSD cache. Factor in the dual 10 Gigabit Ethernet ports and the high-speed Core i5-1235U processor, and you’ve got a high-end NAS that can serve all your storage needs without breaking a sweat.

Meanwhile, the F8 SSD Plus caters to NAS enthusiasts who prefer blazing-fast, power-efficient, and noise-free SSDs over bulky hard drives. But don’t let its small size fool you: this premium enclosure can accommodate up to eight M.2 SSDs for a total storage capacity of 64TB. It’s also equipped with a 10GbE port to provide reasonable speeds for your data transfer needs, and has a modest Intel i3-N305 that’s good enough for most NAS workloads.

Best all-flash NAS TerraMaster F8 SSD Plus $700 $800 Save $100 $700 at Amazon $700 at TerraMaster

But if you’re someone who wants an ultra-clean setup, the Aiffro K100 might be the better alternative. While it packs a power-efficient Intel N100 processor, it has enough firepower to run several NAS projects. You’re not locked behind a proprietary operating system either, as the Aiffro K100 supports pretty much every OS under the sun.

Finally, the QNAP TS-464 is a jack-of-all-trades system that combines solid specs with an affordable price tag. Like the F4-424 Max, it houses four HDD bays alongside two M.2 slots. While the 2.5 Gigabit connection and Intel Celeron N5095 aren’t very impressive when contrasted against TerraMaster’s behemoth hybrid NAS, the QNAP TS-464 is still a fantastic device at $469!

QNAP TS-464 $469 $589 Save $120 $469 at Amazon

And if you're still on the fence about buying these amazing NAS enclosures, these projects should convince you to give them a shot!

5 Media-streaming server

Plex, Jellyfin, or Emby: There's a lot to choose from

Close

A server for your digital media files is probably the most cliched use case for a storage server, but there’s no denying that it’s an effective way to put your NAS to good use. Be it the MP4 files of your favorite TV show or your vast collection of films, the NAS enclosures we’ve highlighted in this article have got you covered. Better yet, there’s quite a series of streaming apps you can leverage for this project, including the ol’ reliable Plex, polished-looking Emby, and the clutter-free Emby!

4 Network-wide firewall

Safeguarding your data… in a different way

With their hardened traffic rules, firewall operating systems can add an extra layer of protection to all the devices on your LAN connection. Given how you’ll probably run your NAS 24/7, it makes sense to deploy a VM for pfSense, OpenWRT, OPNsense, or another router distro on top of your storage server. Just make sure you don’t go too overboard with your other NAS experiments though, as you could end up bringing the Internet down if the firewall goes offline.

3 Home Assistant rig

Manage your smart devices using your storage server