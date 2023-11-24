You might ask yourself, should I buy an SSD for Black Friday? After all, this is often the cheapest time of the year to pick up new electronics. And the answer is yes, especially when it's this particular SSD. During Black Friday, our favorite PCIe 5.0 SSD, the Crucial T700, has slashed its prices to all-new lows on the 2TB and 4TB models. Moreover, the models with pre-applied heatsinks are also at all-time lows, making this Black Friday the best time to get the fastest SSD for your computer.

So, what's great about the Crucial T700?

What if I told you that the Crucial T700 2TB is powering my personal gaming PC? I'm a serial early-adopter, and ever since I saw my first M.2 slot on the MSI Z97 MPower motherboard, I have been in love. What's not to love about an interface that can blow away the speeds of SATA III SSDs? Even back then, at x2 and on PCIe 3.0 speeds, I knew this was the only way for my boot drives going forward.

Gen 5 PCIe doesn't just blow past SATA, it obliterates almost every other drive in the process. The Crucial T700 is rated for up to 12,400MB/s sequential read speeds and up to 11,800MB/s sequential writes. Our testing of this drive proved these claims, with 12,398MB/s reads and 11,814MB/s writes. That's blisteringly fast speeds for transferring data, and it translates into a more responsive system. Game load times are improved, too, with an average of 5–6 seconds quicker on everything we tested.

Of course, that improved performance comes at the cost of heat, with these Gen 5 drives regularly going over 81 degrees Celsius while under heavy loads. That's why it's good the variants with bundled heatsinks also have their prices slashed, so you can keep these beasts cool even if your motherboard doesn't have its own heatsinks.

Now, with all the latest and greatest hardware, the real question is whether you need it. We're not quite sure yet, but at those prices, it's never been more affordable.