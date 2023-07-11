Source: JSAUX JSAUX Steam Deck Dock $32 $40 Save $8 Our favorite Steam Deck dock is 20% off in this Prime Day deal, but it won't last long at this price. Get yourself additional USB outputs, HDMI for external displays, Ethernet, and full-speed charging for a great price. $32 at Amazon

If you've picked up a Steam Deck and want to expand the versatility of the handheld console, you might want a docking station. Our favorite docking station for the Steam Deck is from JSAUX, and it's 20% off for Prime Day. That's a deep discount on an already great price to add connectivity and graphics output to an external display.

Why you should pick up the JSAUX Steam Deck docking station

This slimline docking station adds HDMI output for 4K at 60Hz play on TVs and other displays. You also get 1GbE wired networking, for solid connectivity while playing multiplayer games or for downloading games in a flash. It also features three USB-A 3.0 ports, perfect for additional storage, or accessories like headsets, mice, and keyboards, or charging wires for controllers and other devices. And it'll charge your Steam Deck at the full 45W maximum, as long as a compatible charging brick is connected.

The JSAUX docking station for Steam Deck was already a bargain compared to the official dock from Valve. Now for a limited time during Prime Day, it's even more of a steal, but it'll go quickly at this price, so don't delay.