Although Oura's a household name in the wearable space, the health and fitness market is filled with hundreds of different options. But if you want one of the best health wearable that is also discrete, Oura makes one of the few options out there. While the hardware isn't changing, the company is improving its latest Ring model, offering enhanced sleep tracking features, giving users more in-depth data and metrics, that will potentially allow them to improve their sleep quality, energy, and more.

While the updates is being announced today, the company states that it will take some time to roll out to all its customers. Perhaps one of the most exciting new features to debut is Body Clock. The Body Clock will allow users to better maximize time spent each day by optimizing schedules for improved sleep, which will increase energy levels, and it will even be able to guide users to utilize their time when it's best to focus, start an activity, and more.

Furthermore, with all of this data in hand, Oura will start assigning users a Chronotype, or as the company explains letting users know whether they're an "early bird versus a night owl." Again, knowing this, the app will allow users to maximize their energy, by suggesting when certain activities should be done and when they should sleep. Because of this, a Sleep Score will now take into consideration different kinds of sleep patterns as well.

There will also be a Sleep Regularity data set that will show just how consistent a user's sleep was during a two-week period. And to make it even easier to understand the data, Oura will expand its color rating system from good and bad, respectively green and red, and will now also include a middle ground with yellow. Updates are always good to stay ahead of the pack, and while it's had relatively little competition, things could soon heat up, if Samsung really does enter the market.