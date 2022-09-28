The Oura Ring Gen 3 now comes in a sleeker ‘Horizon’ avatar

After launching a premium version of its fitness tracking ring in collaboration with Gucci earlier this year, Oura is back with another new product. Its latest release, the Oura Ring Gen 3 Horizon, is essentially the same as the Oura Ring Gen 3 Heritage from last year, with a minor design change and a new colorway.

The new Oura Ring Gen 3 Horizon offers the same hardware and software features as the older model. However, it now features a perfectly round titanium case with no flat edge. In addition, the newer model is also available in a Rose Gold colorway, which is not available on the Heritage lineup.

In terms of features, the Oura Ring Gen 3 Horizon boasts of an impressive seven-day battery life, detailed sleep analysis, heart rate tracking, and blood oxygen monitoring. It also comes with a new Restorative Time feature that tracks your physical and mental recovery by understanding how much time you need to spend in a relaxed state each day. Other noteworthy features include workout and activity tracking, period prediction, guided audio sessions, and Readiness metrics.

Talking about the new Horizon model, Oura’s CEO Tom Hale said, “One of the most powerful attributes of the Oura Ring is its form factor. Our research shows that consumers want a tracker that empowers them to live healthier, seamlessly fits into their lives, and looks and feels good on the body. The new Oura Horizon furthers our promise to deliver the most innovative and advanced health tracker while maintaining exceptional comfort and design.”

The Oura Ring Gen 3 Horizon is available in Silver, Black, Stealth, Gold, and Rose Gold colorways through Oura’s website. It will set you back $349. If that’s a bit too expensive, you can get the Heritage model for $299 instead.

What do you think of the Oura Ring Gen 3 Horizon? Do you like its updated design? Let us know in the comments section below.