We often marvel at the user-friendliness and advanced features of the latest tech products, and don't consider how we got to this stage. Things were different just a few years ago, and it's taken years of evolution to get gaming monitors, wireless keyboards, and other hardware we now take for granted.

I looked back at my old desktop PC the other day and couldn't believe how I managed to play the latest games, and enjoy movies and music on hardware that can't match the latest smartphones. With this in mind, I came up with a list of the five outdated computer hardware items I’m glad I no longer use.

5 Hard Disk Drives

Can't match modern speeds