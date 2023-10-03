Key Takeaways An upcoming RSVP option in Outlook for Windows, called "Follow", will allow users to stay updated on a meeting without participating, helping users better manage their meeting commitments.

Meeting attendees will know if you're following a meeting.

Besides the new Outlook for Windows, the ability to follow meetings will also be available for Outlook on the web next year.

Microsoft's new Outlook for Windows is now generally available, and it will replace the existing inbox Mail & Calendar app on Windows 11, version 23H2. But before it does so, the company wants to ensure necessary features of the Mail and Calendar app, like support for iCloud and other third-party accounts, are included in the new Outlook. Besides, the company is actively developing new features like a new RSVP option from scratch to help you better manage meeting commitments.

In addition to Accept, Tentative, and Decline choices, the new Outlook for Windows will also include "Follow" as an RSVP option. As Microsoft put it while describing the feature (with ID 154557) on its Roadmap page, the new RSVP option is ideal in situations where you can't attend the meeting but want to stay updated with the latest information about it. Simply put, it's a new way of engaging in a meeting without participating.

For those who are not aware, by choosing to accept a meeting invitation, you're letting the organizers know that you can attend it without any issues. The Tentative option is chosen when you aren't sure about your participation due to potential scheduling conflicts or other reasons. Now, the new Follow option is somewhere in the middle in terms of committing to a meeting—it's a way to show your interests without actually making a firm commitment. However, it's worth noting that meeting attendees will know if you're following a meeting instead of opting for any of the traditional choices, which include Accept, Tentative, and Decline.

Apart from the new Outlook for Windows, the ability to follow meetings will also be available for Outlook on the web. However, you'll have to wait at least six more months to get your hands on the new meeting response. The tentative release timeline for the new RSVP option is in March next year, but it might get pushed to a later month if things don't go as planned.