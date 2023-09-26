Key Takeaways The new Outlook for Windows app now supports iCloud accounts, making it a strong contender to replace the default Mail app on Windows 10 and 11.

Users can now manage their emails from various accounts, including Gmail, iCloud, Yahoo, and IMAP, all within the new Outlook app, saving time and effort.

Future updates to the Outlook app will include offline capabilities, allowing users to flag, move, delete, and compose messages without an internet connection, with the release expected in October.

After several months of testing, Microsoft finally rolled out the new Outlook for Windows app for consumers a few days ago. With the app came a bunch of new features to help users better manage their emails. And now, with iCloud account support, it's become a lot more potent and certainly more eligible to replace the inbox Mail app that comes pre-installed with Windows 10 and 11.

The new Outlook for Windows already supports Gmail accounts, allowing you to manage your emails in one place. On top of that, you can now add your iCloud, Yahoo, iCloud, and IMAP accounts to the new Outlook, thus eliminating the need to switch to different apps on websites to access emails, which, in turn, can save you time and effort. The new Outlook app is available in the Microsoft Store for all Windows 11 users. It'll come pre-installed with devices running Windows 11, version 23H2 or later.

Microsoft's new Outlook client for Windows will get many more new features in the near future. Coming soon to the new Outlook app is support for offline capabilities. You will soon be able to flag, move, delete, and compose messages in the Outlook app without having to connect to the internet, as confirmed by the company while describing the feature (with ID number 178030) on the Microsoft 365 Roadmap page. Additionally, the app will store emails, calendar events, and contacts on the device for you to view them when you are offline. Microsoft has also stated that these are the first set of offline capabilities, hinting that more such features will be added later.

As for when the first set of offline capabilities will be available for the Outlook app, the tentative timeline is this October. You can check what new features Microsoft has rolled out to the Outlook app by clicking Tips (bulb icon), which can be spotted right next to the Settings icon.