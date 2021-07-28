Over 10 Million PlayStation 5 Consoles Have Been Sold Worldwide

Sony has announced that the PlayStation 5 has officially hit one of its first post-launch milestones: It’s sold 10 million units globally. It reached that milestone within a year of the console’s release, in spite of a global pandemic and supply scarcity.

According to Sony, this is the fastest-selling console in the company’s history. The announcement acknowledges the contribution of the entire hardware team, and mentions the new features of the PS5, including the “lightning-fast SSD, immersive 3D audio, and the dynamic DualSense controller with haptic feedback and adaptive triggers.” We already know the PS5 outsold the PS4 in 2020, though both consoles were in demand during the lockdown period.

It’s official: PS5 has sold 10 million consoles. Thank you! Full details: https://t.co/PmajlWtWh1 pic.twitter.com/cMGTGBEVwY — PlayStation (@PlayStation) July 28, 2021

This would be an impressive accomplishment in and of itself, but the context makes it even more so. The PlayStation 5, like its fellow console the Xbox Series X/S, has been perpetually hard to find since the next-gen console launch last November. Manufacturers have had difficulty sourcing components for the consoles, most notably chips, thanks to the global pandemic.

Even now, the word is those console shortages are likely to last into 2022 at least, and console restocks routinely sell out within seconds. It begs the question: How many of those consoles purchased are still in the hands of scalpers?

In the announcement, Veronica Rogers, Sony Interactive Entertainment’s SVP of Global Sales and Business Operations says there are several more games coming to the console, including Gran Turismo 7, Horizon Forbidden West, Deathloop, Kena: Bridge of Spirits, and “ a new God of War from Santa Monica Studios.”

In terms of lifelong sales, the PS5 is still beat by all four of its predecessors. The PlayStation 2 is still the best-selling console of all time, and the PlayStation 5 has a long way to go in order to match its 155 million unit record. The PS1, PS3, and PS4 all also occupy the list of ten best-selling consoles at roughly 102 million, 87 million, and 116 million consoles sold, respectively.