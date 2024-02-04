Overclocking can help extract some extra performance from your PC hardware. While CPU overclocking can yield appreciable returns if done right, RAM overclocking doesn't always do the same. Even if you spend hours tweaking settings and tightening RAM timings in your BIOS, the end result will probably not justify the investment in most cases.

Hence, there should be a simpler way of overclocking your RAM, considering the gains aren't as high as overclocking your processor. Fortunately, if you have an AMD Ryzen processor, you can use Ryzen Master to apply quick overclocks to your memory without heading into the BIOS. Unfortunately, no similar tool exists for Intel.

How is RAM overclocking different from XMP/EXPO?

Going beyond memory profiles

Intel XMP and AMD EXPO provide standard memory configurations that you can enable from the BIOS. While doing so means you're overclocking your RAM, this method is mostly picked when you need to run your memory only at the advertised speeds. In cases where you want to improve the speeds and timings of your memory kit beyond those printed on the DIMMs, you'll need to manually tune them using the BIOS.

This is what is commonly understood as overclocking your RAM. Using Ryzen Master, however, you can try to perform a memory overclock from within Windows. This allows you to test an overclock without first rebooting and entering the BIOS. With a few tries, you can end up with a stable RAM overclock, which you can choose to apply in the BIOS for a more permanent solution, considering a reboot usually resets Ryzen Master to the default settings.

Overclocking RAM with Ryzen Master

Easy memory overclocking

Ryzen Master is an overclocking and system monitoring software for AMD Ryzen 2000 and newer desktop processors. It provides an easy-to-use dashboard to overclock your CPU and memory, underclock your CPU, and use modes like Precision Boost Overdrive (PBO) for reducing CPU power consumption and temperature without hurting performance.

The following steps can help you overclock your memory with Ryzen Master:

Download and install Ryzen Master from AMD's website. Launch Ryzen Master. A pop-up will warn you about the risk of voiding your warranty by overclocking your AMD processor. Click OK to proceed (using Ryzen Master safely will not damage your hardware). Click Advanced View if Ryzen Master opens in the Basic View. On the left side, you'll see various modes like Creator Mode, Game Mode, and Curve Optimizer. You can ignore them for RAM overclocking. Close Click Profile 1 or Profile 2 on the right pane and select Default at the top. The other modes — Precision Boost Overdrive, Auto Overclocking, and Manual — are relevant for CPU overclocking. Next to Memory Control, click Excluded to unlock the memory settings below. The Excluded button will change to Included.

Next to Included, you'll see two options — Push All Auto and Push All Manual. The first one is enabled by default, and this is the one we'll use for a simple overclock. Under Memory Control, let Coupled Mode stay ON. This ensures the most stable overclock by coupling the Memory Clock and Infinity Fabric Clock together. You can now increase the Memory Clock slider to set your desired memory frequency. Note that this value needs to be half of your desired memory frequency, as your DDR4 or DDR5 RAM runs at double data rate (DDR). You can enter a frequency of exactly half of your memory kit's rated speed for the safest overclock, or set it slightly higher to test a more aggressive overclock. Click Apply & Test at the bottom of the window to restart your system. After the reboot, Ryzen Master will automatically perform a stability test based on your entered value.

If the test completes successfully, you can check your new RAM frequency in Task Manager. If the test fails, you can try setting a lower frequency and test again. You should also test your RAM overclock in some real-world workloads like gaming or specialized programs like HCI Memtest or Google's Stressful Application Test, which can be run under WSL. You can also play a demanding game for an hour or so to get a decent idea of how well it will hold. If there are no issues, even after several gaming sessions, your RAM overclock should be stable enough. RAM stability is particularly finicky and will almost always not allow your system to boot if it doesn't like the settings you dial in. So, a few reboots can also indicate if your overclock is stable. You can return to Ryzen Master to test an even higher memory frequency and then stress test it using the above steps. Finally, you can head into the BIOS, enter the final overclock values, and stop using Ryzen Master. This will ensure your PC runs a permanent memory overclock.

RAM overclocking points to remember

Don't overdo it

Modern Ryzen processors, especially the Ryzen 7000 series CPUs, are quite sensitive to memory frequencies and timings. This means that the best high-speed DDR5 memory with low latency will benefit performance more than, say, on an Intel system. But it also means that overclocking your memory beyond what your CPU and motherboard are comfortable with can cause system instability and failure to POST.

Even without overclocking, many Ryzen systems end up being incompatible with memory kits faster than 6,000 MT/s. This is the RAM frequency recommended by AMD based on how the Infinity Fabric works. So, any memory kit rated higher than this or any kit overclocked beyond 6,000 MT/s has a low chance of being stable, unless you lucked out with the Silicon lottery.

Overclocking in 2024

In 2024, overclocking isn't as relevant as it used to be, owing to excellent out-of-the-box performance leading to minor gains after spending considerable time tweaking a CPU, GPU, or RAM. While enthusiasts still dabble in extreme overclocking to squeeze every last ounce of performance, it's largely a niche hobby nowadays.

Memory overclocking is even less prevalent than CPU overclocking, outside of simple XMP or EXPO settings. But, for older systems, ideally with mainstream DDR4 speeds around 3,000 MT/s or slower, RAM overclocking can still prove to be useful. On such systems, you should turn to RAM overclocking only after extracting the maximum performance out of your CPU and overclocking your GPU, as the CPU and GPU will make the most impact on your gaming performance.