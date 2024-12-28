Overclocking can help you get more performance out of your current hardware, usually without spending anything. Although overclocking might be losing its sheen with owners of the latest CPUs and GPUs, it can still be worth the effort for those with relatively older hardware. If you primarily use your PC for gaming, overclocking your GPU can benefit you in more ways than one.

Besides the boost in gaming performance, GPU overclocking can sometimes delay the eventual GPU upgrade (depending on the gains you achieve with overclocking), saving you hundreds in the short term, especially in the era of overpriced hardware. Moreover, overclocking your GPU isn't really complicated, and could even be a fun challenge for beginners to experiment with.

5 Extra FPS in games for free

Why leave performance on the table?

On recent graphics cards, you might not get significant gains from overclocking, but with some older-gen graphics cards, you might get a decent FPS boost. Modern GPUs and CPUs are manufactured to run close to their full potential, but GPUs from a few years ago can still make overclocking worthwhile, considering that you shouldn't need to sink more than a few hours to get a stable overclock.

If there's free performance to be had just by tweaking a few sliders, why not give it a try? You could even try it on your RTX 3000 or RX 6000 series GPU out of curiosity, and see if you can't get a 5-10% performance boost. If not, there's no harm done, you can simply revert to stock settings. However, if you do get a good enough boost, it's free FPS for just a few hours of work.

4 Get more value by delaying the GPU upgrade

Don't feel compelled to upgrade if you don't need to