Overcome language barriers with Live translated captions in Google Meet

Google Meet has had live caption support for well over a year now. The feature initially supported English, but Google added support for Spanish, German, French, and Portuguese late last year. However, it is only useful for people who speak the same language. To help users overcome the language barrier, Google Meet is now testing a new feature called Live translated captions.

Live translated caption support is available in the latest Google Meet beta. It allows users who speak different languages to communicate easily. Currently, the feature supports English meetings translated to Spanish, French, Portuguese, and German. But Google might add support for more language combinations by the time the feature is ready for the stable rollout.

Google says (via Android Central) that the feature will help users consume content in their preferred language, thereby equalizing information sharing, learning, and collaboration. The company claims that Live translated captions could “be particularly useful for all-hands meetings and training programs with globally distributed teams, ensuring every employee understands and is not disadvantaged due to language skills.” In addition, the feature will prove beneficial for educators and students.

As you can see in the attached GIF, the feature will be available within the Captions tab in Google Meet’s settings. After you enable it, you’ll see language options next to the settings cog on the call screen to help you select your preferred language. As soon as you choose the target language, you should see translated captions on your screen.

Live translated captions are currently available in meetings organized by Google Workspace Business Plus, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Plus, and Teaching & Learning Upgrade users. The feature is not available in meetings organized by Google Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Business Standard, Enterprise Essentials, Education Fundamentals, Frontline, and Nonprofits, as well as G Suite Basic and Business customers.

Google is yet to share a release timeline for Live translated captions. We’ll make sure to let you know as soon as we learn more.