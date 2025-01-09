When you're already inside the PC rabbit hole, the story of PC upgrades never stops. It's a never-ending tale of waiting for the next big thing, scouring for the best deals, and trying to justify each upgrade. With PC hardware prices having entered a new normal post-pandemic, upgrading your PC with the latest and greatest hardware demands serious cash, but what's worse is that the "best" upgrades often aren't worth the premium.

In every industry, a few products tend to get overhyped without offering value in line with their asking price. You will feel nice about buying and owning the most expensive PC components for a while, but by all standards, they aren't worth the money you have to shell out. You might be convinced that you absolutely need them, but that's just wishful thinking.

8 AIOs and case fans with screens

How many LCDs do you really need?

Close

Even without getting into the most needless PC upgrades, you might end up overspending on cooling hardware alone. Modern CPUs need more cooling than ever before, but that doesn't mean you can't do without a 360mm AIO with a customizable OLED screen. Sure, it's fun to display your CPU temperature or a silly GIF on top of your CPU, but is it really worth $300-$400?

Even case fans these days come with customizable LCDs and magnetic snap-on connections to eliminate cables. If you really want a secondary display to view real-time system stats and FPS, why not save hundreds of dollars and buy a 5-inch LCD from Amazon and connect it via USB and HDMI to your PC? It can do everything an AIO liquid cooler or case fan with a screen can do at a fraction of the price.

As for magnetic daisy-chaining, you'll need to spend around $300 for six of these fancy case fans. For something that you'll install only once during the build phase and maybe remove a few times for cleaning in the lifetime of the PC (let's be real here), it's hardly worth spending three to four times the price of, say, six regular RGB case fans.

7 High-end OLED and 360Hz monitors (plus peripherals)

The best isn't that far from the rest