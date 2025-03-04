Tech companies are always looking for the next big thing and are sometimes too ambitious or release half-baked products that nobody wants. There's a fine line between success and failure, and the only way to know if new products like the Apple Vision Pro or Humane AI Pin will work is to release them to the market. Other hyped tech, like AI chatbots, get pushed by companies until the market gets saturated and people get put off using them.

The bottom line is that the road to innovation is paved with products that didn't make the cut for one reason or another. The ten tech flops listed here are perfect examples of products that deserved to fail because they couldn't meet the hype surrounding them.

9 Sony PSP Go

An overpriced handheld

Credit: Amazon

Sony's first PSP was a huge success, prompting the company to follow up with a smaller, lighter version called the PSP Go in 2009. The PSP Go featured a sliding design with a 3.8-inch display on the top layer and controls on the bottom. The lack of a UMD slot was controversial because there was no backward compatibility with older PSP models, and buyers were forced to download digital games, which were still a novelty at the time.

The PSP Go also had a $250 price tag, which was relatively high then, especially since Sony's flagship PS3 cost around $300. Mobile games started taking off around this time, and casual gamers were turning to their phones to play instead of investing in dedicated and overpriced hardware. These factors led to lackluster sales for the PSP Go, which was discontinued in 2011, just two years after its launch.

8 Google Glass

Before its time