When building a new PC, we often allocate most of our budget to the critical components, like the CPU and GPU, as they're the ones that are primarily responsible for the core performance. However, if you're on a tight budget and cut corners elsewhere, like buying a cheap PSU, your new PC may not operate at peak performance or last nearly as long.

The less glamorous components in your PC are just as important in ensuring its overall stability and longevity. Just like how most people buy liquid AIO coolers for a high-end CPU to keep its temperatures in check, you shouldn't hesitate to spend extra money on the rest of the hardware. Below, we'll look at the components people usually cheap out on when building a new PC.

4 Power supply unit

Your PSU's wattage isn't the only thing that's important