When upgrading a gaming PC, most people prioritize the CPU and GPU, as those are the two components that deliver the biggest performance uplift for your money. However, that shouldn't mean you should compromise on other components, as they could make or break your gaming experience.

If your other components aren't on par with your CPU and GPU, you won't get the most out of their performance. You may encounter performance throttling or, worse, thermal throttling, which impacts your frame rate. So, I highly recommend not overlooking the following components when upgrading your gaming rig.

4 Faster RAM

Your RAM's frequency and latency matter more than you think