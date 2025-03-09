Keeping your home network safe can be daunting, but there are some things you can do without deep knowledge of networking. Your router's starting settings are often set up for user convenience, and some of these decrease your overall security level. And if you've recently upgraded your router from an older model, you probably have a bunch of new settings that you're not familiar with to change. If you're wondering which settings to change, here's where to start.

6 UPnP and NAT-PMP

Both of these protocols can open their own ports, which makes them a security nightmare