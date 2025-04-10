Keeping your technology secure is essential. We have phones, computers, tablets, smart TVs, and more. But threats lurk everywhere, and you don't want to be hacked or have data stolen. You are the IT department at home, and you might think your devices are private and secure. However, there are some things you are overlooking, and you will want to change. There are several security settings and features I wish I had implemented sooner. If you aren’t utilizing these practices at home, you might regret not using them sooner.

6 Two-factor authentication (2FA)

Ensure your online accounts are secure

Everything we do is online. We have many accounts containing sensitive data, credit cards, and more. A key practice I wish I had started using sooner is 2FA. It’s called different things like “two-step verification” or “multifactor authentication” and is a proven security mechanism that adds a second layer of security to your online accounts. You want to enable it everywhere it is available. It requires entering a second code sent to your phone, email, or authentication app like Google, Microsoft Authenticator, or Authy.

On some sites, you can use biometrics as a second verification method, like Windows Hello or Face ID. You should also consider using YubiKeys, the gold standard for hardware authentication. Also, when you set up 2FA, don’t forget to print out backup codes in case you don’t have your phone, or it isn’t working.

I would be remiss if I didn’t mention passkeys, a modern, passwordless way to keep online accounts secure. It is easier than fighting 2FA. However, not every service offers passkey technology. I use passkeys where I can, but I also have 2FA enabled if it doesn’t work or if I need a secure fallback option.

5 Ransomware protection

Keep files safe from ransomware attacks

Ransomware is malicious code that can be injected into your system, and it blocks access to your data until you pay the attacker, usually in cryptocurrency. Usually, attacks happen on large-scale corporate networks like hospitals, electric companies, etc. Don’t think you won't fall victim just because you’re on a home network; it’s still a threat. For instance, if you remote into your work and there is an attack, it could transfer to your computer and vice versa.

The good news is that you can implement the ransomware protection feature on Windows 10 or 11 through the Windows Security app. This helpful setting is actually called Controlled Folder Access (CFA), and it guards your protected folders against sophisticated ransomware attacks.