Modern gaming mice are packed with cutting-edge features, supposedly improving gamers' prowess and making them better players. While certain features, like wireless connectivity and ultralight designs, have undoubtedly benefited players, others are less useful and are more like marketing gimmicks designed to make sales.

It can be hard to tell which features you need because the best gaming mice brands advertise faster sensors, brighter lighting, and other specs, which sound impressive when you hear about them. Luckily, you won't fall for the hype again after reading our list of five overrated gaming mice features you probably don’t need.

5 RGB lighting

An unnecessary distraction