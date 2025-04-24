Summary Overwatch 2's Stadium mode introduces a 5v5 round-based deathmatch where players enhance heroes with new stats and abilities.

Stadium mode does not allow hero swapping, emphasizing strategic planning, with 17 heroes featured at launch.

Despite Overwatch 2 taking some lumps over the years, Blizzard Entertainment has not stopped trying to make improvements. In 2025, Overwatch 2 received multiple big updates, with the latest Season 16 patch introducing a brand-new Stadium mode.

Joining the roster of Quick Play and Competitive modes, Stadium will exist as a pillar of gameplay going forward. That means all future hero releases and balance patches will have Stadium mode in mind, because it is not going away. Stadium is a round-based deathmatch mode where players augment a non-swappable hero with new stats and abilities. It houses a gladiatorial combat theme with cheering fans and an announcer to hype up the action.

Stadium mode gameplay features