PC gaming is great, but not everyone has a rig that can play the latest and greatest games. However, just because you can't run Cyberpunk 2077 on max settings doesn't mean you need to sit out. There are plenty of amazing games out there that can run on a weak PC, and they're well worth your time. As such, here are a few games you can play on a potato that are both rated "overwhelmingly positive" on Steam and titles that I've played extensively enough to form a personal opinion about.

6 Cuphead

A platforming powerhouse - 96% positive reviews

With its incredible art style, Cuphead is a real winner for PCs that don't have the hardware to render 3D games. It has some excellent gameplay, a two-player mode, and even some DLC if you fancy even more. Just be sure you only boot up the game when you're feeling patient, as the bosses and stages will take quite a few resets before you beat them.

Cuphead See at Microsoft $19.99 at Steam

5 FTL: Faster Than Light

It's like Star Trek except ten times more stressful - 95% positive reviews

FTL: Faster than Light is an interesting take on the roguelike genre. Instead of controlling a character, you're in charge of a ship and its crew. To win, you need to navigate through several systems while being chased by the authorities which act as a clock to keep you moving forward. You'll have to fend off pirates, dodge asteroids, and fight people boarding your ship, all to make it to the final dual with the end-of-run boss.

FTL: Faster Than Light See at Steam

4 Papers, Please

This AirBNB sucks - 97% positive reviews

The premise behind Paper's, Please is simple. You are part of border control deciding if people can access the country of Arstotska or not. If you do a good job, you get paid and can support your family. If you make mistakes, you put your finances at risk. With a pretty tough gameplay loop and some moral decisions on who you let in and who is dragged off by security, Paper's Please is both haunting and engaging.

Papers, Please See at Steam

3 Slay the Spire

Nobody liked the spire, anyway - 97% positive reviews

Slay the Spire is another unique roguelike, albeit this one is more focused on turn-based strategies using a deckbuilding system. As you progress through the dungeon, you hone your deck by adding, upgrading, and removing cards, and then pit your deck against some really strong enemies that'll keep you guessing. Slay the Spire also features a nice collection of characters, each one having their own individual focuses to keep the game fresh and allowing you to pick a fave strategy.

Slay the Spire $24.99 at Steam

2 Shovel Knight

Strike the Earth! - 95% positive reviews

What better way to save on the GPU than with a sprite-based game? Shovel Knight is a real retro throwback, sporting a very Megaman-esque game design as a homage to gaming in the 90s. Since the game's release back in 2014, the title has seen a few content updates, including the Treasure Trove addon that adds a few new campaigns into the mix. Plus, it has a co-op mode, which is always a blast with friends.

Shovel Knight: Shovel of Hope $40 at Steam

1 Stardew Valley

Strike the Earth again! - 98% positive reviews

If you're not stoked about action-based games and want something a little more calming, Stardew Valley is what you're looking for. This farming sim takes inspiration from older games and brings them into the modern era with a charming aesthetic and some great NPCs. You can build a farm, tend to livestock, romance the townsfolk and even plunder the nearby mineshaft for loot and glory. Plus, you can play it with friends, which is always a plus.

Stardew Valley $15 at Steam

There are plenty of games for even the most potato of PCs

I'm sure there are a few titles that I've missed in this list. Remember, I've only listed games that I've personally played, and I'm sure that I've missed out on some fan favorites with this collection. However, if you're looking for a game that taxes your mind more than it does your graphics processor, I give all the games above my personal seal of approval.