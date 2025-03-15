Summary Complete Walking Dead collection from Telltale Games for $5 on Steam during Spring sale.

The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series includes 4 Seasons, 400 Days, and Michonne.

Game offers narrative role-playing with decisions shaping the story, highly rated by Steam reviewers.

You'd be forgiven if you don't remember the golden age of Telltale Games. At one point, it felt like a narrative juggernaut that nobody could challenge when it came to creating story-based games. Alas, those days have since passed, but the amazing games that Telltale created are still available to purchase.

If you've always wanted to grab the complete Walking Dead collection from Telltale games, today is your lucky day. As part of the Steam Spring sale, the entire collection is 90% off, so you can score every Walking Dead game for a cool $5.

The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series is now $5

If this is the first time you've come face-to-face with The Walking Dead Telltale series, it's a narrative role-playing game where your decisions change how the story unfolds. Given how your decisions decide who lives and who dies, it made a huge splash in the gaming scene when Telltale was at its peak.

Telltale has unfortunately since gone under, but Skybound Games swooped in and recovered the rights to preserve these amazing titles and keep them available for newcomers to purchase and enjoy for the first time. And for $5, you certainly get a lot of content to play through:

The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series contains all 4 Seasons, 400 Days, and The Walking Dead: Michonne, which includes over 50 hours of gameplay across 23 unique episodes. With graphical enhancements, behind the scenes bonus features and faithful recreations of classic menus, this is the definitive way to experience Clementine’s journey and find out how her story ends.

If you're on the fence about this deal, Steam reviewers paint a very pretty picture about how good this game is. At the time of writing, The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series has accrued an impressive 96% positive rating since its release, which puts it in the esteemed "overwhelmingly positive" category. No longer do you need to pick two between length, quality, and affordability; now you can grab all three with this limited-time deal.

This saving will shuffle off when March 20th comes around, so be sure to snap this one up before it's gone.