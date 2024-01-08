Key Takeaways OWC introduces the ThunderBlade X8, a powerful external RAID SSD enclosure with up to 32TB capacity and speeds of 2,959MB/s.

The ThunderBlade X8 supports more total capacity in RAID configurations, offering up to 28TB of usable storage compared to the previous model's 24TB.

The new ThunderBlade X8 features a redesigned lighting system that is less distracting when in use and promises exceptional reliability and durability. Pre-orders start at $1,749.99 for 8TB capacity.

All kinds of announcements come out of CES, and OWC is introducing the ThunderBlade X8 ahead of the show. If you're not aware, OWC makes some powerful PC peripherals, and the ThunderBlade X8 is the company's latest RAID SSD enclosure, promising more performance and capacity compared to the regular ThunderBlade.

The THunderBlade X8 is an external RAID SSD enclosure that can fit up to eight NVMe SSDs for a combined total of 32TB of base capacity. It connects to your PC using a Thunderbolt cable, and the chip inside the enclosure itself is based on Thunderbolt 3, because it allows for higher bandwidth to the SSDs compared to the newer Thunderbolt 4 chips. Because of that, the ThunderBlade X8 promises speeds up to a maximum of 2,959MB/s, delivering extremely fast file transfers for an external SSD.

Another improvement with the ThunderBlade X8 compared to the previous model is that it can now support more total capacity when used in a RAID 4 or RAID 5 configuration. For a configuration with 32TB of storage capacity, that means you can now get up to 28TB of usable storage, as opposed to 24TB with the previous model. This is because the new model has up to eight SSDs thanks to using the smaller M.2 2242 form factor, instead of the M.2 2280 SSDs that were used in the previous model. Since only one drive is used for redundancy, there are more free drives that can be used for storing files.

This model has also been redesigned with an angled lighting system that's less visible when you're using your PC, so the lights don't get distracting while you're working. And of course, like all OWC products, the company boasts exceptional reliability and durability for the new ThunderBlade X8.

If you're interested in one, the THunderBlade X8 is available for pre-order today starting at $1,749.99, starting with 8TB of capacity.